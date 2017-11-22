17-year-old robbery suspect who escaped police custody recaptured

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old robbery suspect of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown who had managed to escape their clutches last Sunday has been re-captured.

According to information received, the teenager was re-apprehended at Middle Road, West La Penitence, Georgetown while he was travelling in a hire car.

A search was conducted on the suspect and a .40 Smith and Wesson Pistol without ammunition was discovered.

The 35-year-old hire care driver of South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, who was transporting him at the time, has also been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement explained that at the time of the teen’s escape, the suspect was charged with four counts of armed robbery and scheduled to appear before a Magistrate the following day but managed to flee from the “A” Division Police Station.

Since then, an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s escape, said the Police.