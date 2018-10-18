Zeelugt miner murdered in Mazaruni over cigarettes- Police

A miner is now dead after he was fatally stabbed about his body while imbibing at the Barakat Landing, Mazaruni River.

Dead is 20-year-old Daniel George, a miner hailing from Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

George was killed at around 20:00h on Tuesday night while he was said to be imbibing with a friend at a shop at the said Barakat Landing.

According to information from the Police, the duo were seen imbibing however, an argument reportedly erupted between the two over cigarettes.

As the argument escalated, the 35-year-old suspect reportedly whipped out a knife which he was carrying and dealt George a stab wound to his abdomen and one to his right eye.

The injured man was picked up and rushed to the hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, also a miner of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was later arrested by Police and taken into custody.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing.