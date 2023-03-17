Zeelugt man busted with 5lbs of ganja

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found to have a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

Akeem Archer of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was arrested on March 16 and is expected to face charges in relation to the crime.

The bust was made by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) during an operation which was conducted in the vicinity of Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

CANU said they intercepted the man who was carrying a backpack and a subsequent search of the bag led to the discovery of the drugs.

The suspect was escorted to CANU Headquarters where the substance was weighed and amounted to 5lbs.

CANU said the marijuana has a street value of $400,000.

