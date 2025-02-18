Zara donates fully-equipped computer lab to GTI

On Monday, the Zara Group of Companies donated a state-of-the-art computer lab to the Government Technical Institute (GTI), marking another milestone in their ongoing commitment to education. This latest contribution comes two years after the commissioning of the $200 million Ken Subraj-Zara Technical Centre.

The newly established lab is outfitted with 30 fully equipped computer systems, designed to enhance the quality of education delivery at GTI. It adds to an impressive array of existing facilities, including multipurpose classrooms, a specialized oil and gas training room and laboratory, a recreation hall, and administrative offices. These resources collectively aim to provide hundreds of students with the technical skills necessary to thrive in Guyana’s evolving economy.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical Education, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in expanding access to education.

“I want to position the Ken Subraj Centre as a prime example of how public-private partnerships drive development. Two years ago, GTI and the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, received a state-of-the-art facility that has advanced our mission to deliver quality, relevant technical education. We remain committed to fostering these partnerships to ensure that our institutions, students, and ultimately, the people of this country, continue to benefit,” Dr. Tularam stated.

President of Zara Realty Holding Inc., Ken Subraj, addressed the technical students directly, encouraging them to seize the opportunities before them.

“It’s not going to come to you just like that. No one is going to come to give you all the knowledge just like that. You have to want to do it. No one is going to force it upon you, you have to want this education. No one is going to come and pour it down your ears, and if you can find that person who will do that, I want to meet him,” Subraj said.

Acting Principal of GTI, Tiffanie Charles-Persaud, emphasized the lab’s significance in equipping students to excel in emerging industries.

“This is a vision that will equip our students with essential skills needed to drive Guyana’s booming economy. In recent years, our nation has seen tremendous growth in the oil and gas industry which has created an array of new opportunities for businesses, professionals and most importantly, the people of Guyana. The development of this industry holds promise for sustainable growth and prosperity for our country. Yet, this growth would be incomplete without the skilled workforce that can support and lead it, and that is why our role at GTI becomes paramount. Today, the opening of this computer lab represents a significant step in meeting the growing demand of Guyana’s economy, in the rapidly advancing field of technology,” Persaud remarked.

The Ken Subraj-Zara Technical Centre stands as a testament to the success of public-private collaboration, built through a partnership between the Government of Guyana and New York-based philanthropist Ken Subraj. The facility continues to serve as a hub for technical education, helping to shape the future workforce of Guyana. [Press Release]

