Youths from Festival City, surrounding areas soon to be certified electricians, plumbers

Twenty young residents of Festival City and surrounding communities in the North Ruimveldt area will soon be certified electricians and plumbers, following the launch of a four-month Electrical Installation and Plumbing training programme.

The launching ceremony, which was held on Wednesday at Festival City Resources Centre and is being facilitated by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), aims to equip the youths with the requisite skills and knowledge to be employed.

Present at the ceremony was Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Technical Officer of BIT, Mr. Jason Clarke among other officials.

In brief remarks, Minister Hamilton expressed gratitude towards the trainees for taking advantage of the skills training programmes being offered through his ministry.

He stated that their participation in the programmes will not only increase their prospects of gaining employment but be utilised as a stepping stone to other viable employment and educational opportunities.

The Minister stressed that the launch of these programmes fulfills a commitment he made to the community during his previous visit there, and as such, he urged them to complete their respective programmes for their benefit.

He also noted that these skills programmes are just the beginning of what the ministry intends to offer to the community since it plans to offer several other programmes in 2025.

With that in mind, he hopes other residents will take advantage of these opportunities.

