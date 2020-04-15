Youths charged for killing Timehri father

Two young men have been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Benjamin, a father of one.

Winston Long, 22, and Jeremy Small, 19, both residing at Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were remanded to prison when they made their appearance before the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court today.

The matter has been adjourned to May 27 for statements to be filed.

On April 5, Benjamin, was stabbed about three times – once to his neck and twice to his chest – as he was walking around the community.

He was a father of a five-month-old baby.