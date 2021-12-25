Youths aiming to revive the fading tradition of masquerading

By: Rupa Seenaraine

‘Street theatre brought to life’ most fittingly describes the tradition of masqueraders during Christmas in Guyana. It is a sight to captivate the attention of the masses, but one that had been evidently dying with the passing of every year.

With roots dating back decades, masqueraders have formed part of the holiday tradition, and the older folks would attest to the popularity of this practice as Christmas Day nears.

Decked in vibrantly sewn accoutrement sporting all the flair, the dancers would bend and shuffle their bodies in the most cinematic way, making sure everyone around was captivated by their performance which is typically accompanied by the rhythmic beating of drums and melodious chiming flutes.

Especially in Georgetown, the intersection of commercialised streets or shopping zones would most certainly see a group of dancers or maybe more, trying to appease the crowds with their animated act. And whether you’re window-shopping, busy in the bustle, or simply passing by, it is definitely a treat for the eyes.

History finds masquerading as a part of the Guyanese tradition with the coming of African slaves under British rule. It is said that the Ibo and Yoruba tribes of West Africa imbedded this in its celebration of the harvest festival and when the gods visited. Over time, those under slavery in the Caribbean would practice their culture during the relaxed setting at Christmas time, creating a new tradition as the years elapsed. Other than Christmas, Mashramani in February would see the resurgence of the masquerading sequel.

Now, a sprinkle of masqueraders surface leading up to the holidays, and the sight of teenage boys taking over the role is eroding. However, new generations are still trying to breathe life into the culture.

This publication caught up with Collin Holder, who hails from the community of Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). He shared that with the passing of older generations, it has been a challenge to keep the practice alive. Holder managed to put together a group of about a dozen boys and they have been performing along the busy city streets.

“Most of the old folks just passed so the younger ones [are] now picking it up. I just love this so I just come and pick it up back and get the youths, train them to dance and come out on the holidays,” he expressed.

“Every year, we’re out here to just have fun. This is our culture, masquerade. It’s about 10 to 15 years since I’m doing it with these little guys here. School closed and the guys coming out.”

And he is correct. Even with sightings of masqueraders on the street, the flair once seen with older groups has faded, with lesser grace and agility. Now, the flute is absent in a majority of bands, and is replaced with makeshift drums and jingling instruments.

Holder said early November would mark the start of their preparation for the season. They would get their outfits stitched together and ensure the drums were intact to hit the streets. From the early morning hours until sundown, the show would go on. They would retire home and prepare to return after the next dawn appeared.

“In November, I started making the costumes, get the seamstress to sew their clothes and prepare to come out. We started and up to now, we’re on the road. If not here, we’re at Lamaha, sometime Main Steet. Around the town we’re just moving and dancing, keeping it alive.”

Over at Mandela Avenue, another group led by Simon Pompey is also buzzing. He hails from Ann’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara. Having recognised that the tradition was slowing becoming extinct, the 25-year-old said he rounded up a group of boys within the community to master the art form. But they are still learning as they practice on the streets.

“I started from small, growing up knowing it’s our culture. So, I decided to continue with it. I used to play with a masquerade band and to continue the culture, I created my own band…It’s our culture so I think we should show some respect to it. We want to keep up the culture and we like the music,” he shared.

Even with a permit, he said there are some challenges when law enforcement is monitoring the traffic situation at some points. But Pompey said the upliftment from people who enjoy their performance is behind their driving force to return.