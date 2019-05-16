Youth Week 2019 to focus on unemployment, mental health

Youth Week 2019 was launched Wednesday and involves the participation of some 5000 young people from across all administrative regions of Guyana.

Youth Week will be observed from May 18 to May 25, 2019 under the theme “Inspire and Build Resilient Youth.”

Activities associated with this initiative serve to create a platform for young people to participate in national events as recognised citizens of Guyana.

Currently, the youth unemployment rate in Guyana stands at 22% at the end of 2018.

Speaking at the launch at the Social Cohesion Ministry, Director of Sport (Ag) Leslyn Boyce said that youth week activities are geared towards inspiring young people to commit themselves to pursuing the type of technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills training to boost a green economy.

She added that it further seeks to provide an opportunity for youths across Guyana regardless of political preference, or religion to be united for a better cause.

Youth Week activities will kick off in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) on May 18 with a Youth Rally to spread awareness on issues relating to mental health.

Ewin Enmore Field Officer (PYARG) said the aim of the rally is to sensitise youths about mental health and where they can access assistance and also ensure that attention and love is expressed to those suffering from mental health issues.

The Youth Department said that the activities are open to members of the public and encouraged interested participants to visit their Facebook Page for updates or visit its office at Lot 91 Middle Street for any necessary assistance.