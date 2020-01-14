Youth wanted in relation to murder of man during wedding house attack

Errol Thapordeen, 20, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to murder committed on Rudendra Persaud.

His last known address is Lot 319 Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Persaud, 26, of Foulis, ECD, succumbed to while receiving medical attention following the incident which occurred on Saturday last.

The man was at his cousin’s wedding celebrations when a gang allegedly began to attack some guests.

Persaud reportedly intervened, and it was then he was attacked.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Errol Thapordeen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 229-2557, 229-2750, 229-2019, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.