Youth wanted for escaping from police, possession of firearm

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for a young man who escaped from custody at an East Coast Demerara Police Station on Friday.

Wanted is 20-year-old Anthony Simon of lot 617 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police say in addition to being wanted for Escaping From Lawful Custody committed at Sparendaam Police Station, the young man is also being sought for being in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Simon is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.