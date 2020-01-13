Youth killed after losing control of motorcycle

A young motorcyclist was in the wee hours of Sunday killed after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving along Cotton Field Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 20-year-old Navindra Balbader.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was driving motorcycle CF 4897 along the Cotton Field Public Road at fast rate when he lost control.

As a result, he fell onto the roadway and received severe head and bodily injuries. He was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

Balbader was admitted a patient but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.