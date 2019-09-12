Youth jailed 3 years for seawall robberies

A 21-year-old man was today sentenced to three year imprisonment for robbing two persons at the seawalls in Georgetown.

Ceon Ray of Sussex Street, Campbellville and Albouystown, Georgetown was found guilty of two robbery offences at the conclusion of his trial before Magistrate Rondel Weaver.

It is alleged that on June 15, 2019, he robbed Tyrell Chu of a quantity of items amounting to $17,000.

Further, on the same day, it is alleged that he robbed Ishan Singh of a cellphone and cash valued $56,000.

Magistrate Weaver sentenced the defendant to three years on each count of robbery. However, the sentences will run concurrently, which means he will only serve three years behind bars.

According to the reports, the duo was having lunch at the seawalls when they were attacked and robbed by Ray and an accomplice.

A nearby police patrol responded immediately and apprehended the two men, with the stolen items in their possession.

The accomplice, Navin Ally, had pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment.