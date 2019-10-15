Youth gets life sentence for killing Mahaicony businesswoman

Twenty-seven-year-old Devanand Rampersaud also called “Julu” of the ancient of Berbice was earlier today given a life sentence for killing Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Nesha Shairoon in 2016.

Rampersaud plead guilty to manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court on October 2, 2019. He admitted that between October 15 -17, 2016 at Novar Mahaicony, he killed Shairoon.

However, on Tuesdsay Rampersaud claimed that his only intention was to rob the elderly woman but it was his co-accused, a teenager bludgeoned the woman with a frying pan.

He also claimed that he was under the influence of cocaine when he committed the offence. It was also reported that the post mortem proved that the woman was sexually molested.