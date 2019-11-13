Youth gets 9 months jail for breaking and entering house

Twenty-year-old Rollox Williams appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday and admitted to breaking into a home.

Williams appeared before Principle Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge which stated that on November 8, 2019, at John Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered into the dwelling house of William Bobb, with intent to commit a felony.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell stated that on the day in question, around 10:00 hrs, the victim was sitting on his verandah when he heard a noise inside his house. Upon inspecting the home, the man saw Williams hiding in his toilet and he contacted the police at the Alberttown Police Station.

The court heard that the ranks arrived shortly after and arrested the defendant who then admitted to offence.

Hence, he was taken to the station and charged.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced Williams to nine months imprisonment.