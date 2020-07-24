Youth convicted for causing death by dangerous driving wants sentence overturned

A 26-year-old man, who was convicted for causing death by dangerous driving and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on September 9, 2019, is seeking to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Bishram Ramkishore was recently released on $500,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Reports are that Ramkishore of Lot 29 Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was driving motor car PTT 6297 along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road with his friends; Victor Aditya Ram and 23-year-old Kevin Henry of Lot 22 Goed Fortuin as passengers.

He was driving along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop at about 01:50h, and while in the vicinity of the Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company, a pedestrian allegedly began crossing the road, and to avoid hitting the pedestrian, Ramkishore swerved his vehicle.

In so doing, he lost control of the car, and it reportedly crashed into a metal signboard before slamming into a concrete fence that halted its mobility.

All three young men sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where Aditya Ram was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to court documents seen by this publication, Ramkishore had suffered severe head injuries and was later transferred to Dr Balwant Singh Hospital, where he was placed on a life-support machine. Further, the documents outlined that doctors operated on him, and he astonishingly survived.

Ramkishore’s lawyer, Melvin Duke, stated that the injuries his client received have caused him to be permanently disabled, virtually helpless, can barely walk, and speaks with a prolonged slur.

Duke said that his client attempted to settle this detrimental situation with the family of the deceased but was unsuccessful because of the large and unreasonable sum of money they are demanding.

The lawyer contends that his client’s conviction and sentence cannot stand and must be set aside because, during the trial, the surviving rear-seat passenger changed his story and testified contrary to the statement given to the police.

He further affirms that despite the glaring inconsistency in the differing accounts of the rear-seat passenger, the learned Magistrate found Ramkishore guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.