Youth charged with attempted murder released on bail

A 20-year-old man slapped with an attempted murder charge was Friday morning released on $100,000 bail when he made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Trillion Peters, a construction worker of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on May 14, 2019, he wounded Ovid Barrow – with the intent to commit murder of cause grievous bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers said on the day in question, the defendant and victim were involved in an argument over an old grievance when Peters became annoyed, whipped out a knife, and dealt Barrow several stabs about his body.

Peters reportedly fled the scene but was later arrested.

Barrow, on the other hand, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Prosecutor Jeffers made no objections to bail being granted but asked that conditions be attached.

As such, in addition to bail, Peters was ordered to report to the East Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday as well as to stay away from the victim.

The matter was adjourned until August 15, 2019. (Story by Leah Hernandez)