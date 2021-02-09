Youth charged for killing West La Penitence man

Leroy Jones, 24, of North East La Penitence was today charged with the murder of Osafo Pollard, 29, of West La Penitence, Georgetown.

Jones appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on March 2.

Pollard, a taxi driver, was shot to his head at around 22:30hrs on February 2.

Eyewitnesses had told investigators that, on the night in question, they heard a loud exposition similar to a gunshot. Immediately after, persons started to scream.

Pollard was seen lying on the ground with a wound to his head. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died shortly after midnight.