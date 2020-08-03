Youth arrested over ganja, cocaine in butter bucket

A 23-year-old man has been arrested over the discovery of marijuana and cocaine in a butter bucket.

Police, acting on information received, intercepted a public transportation vehicle on Sunday at around 06:30hrs at the Kurupukari Police Outpost.

A search was conducted and a butter bucket containing 1,667 grams of suspected cannabis and 171 grams of suspected cocaine, was found in the vehicle concealed in several taped parcels.

A 23- year- old porknocker of Saffron Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, who was a passenger, has admitted ownership of the suspected prohibited drugs.

He is in custody assisting with the investigation.