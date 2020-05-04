Youth accused of murdering Canal No 1 woman remanded

A 21-year-old man of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was hauled before the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 62-year-old Tameshwarie “Laila” Sonilal.

Neville France appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert and was not required to plea to the indictable charge of murder when it was read to them.

The court was told that on April 27, 2020, at about 20:30h at Lot 2 Good Hope, Canal Number One, WBD, France stabbed the elderly woman several times about her body.

Reports are that neighbours heard the woman screaming and rushed to the home but the door was closed from the inside. It took some time for public-spirited persons to break the door after they repeatedly called for Sonilal but got no response.

Upon gaining entry into the house, the neighbours heard a clatter and allegedly discovered the young lad hiding in the ceiling. He was armed with a cutlass and hurled it as they attempted to apprehend him.

Unfortunately, a power outage ensued, allowing the suspect to make good his escape. The police were summoned and the woman’s body was taken to the mortuary.

Magistrate Lambert remanded France to prison and the case will continue on June 25, 2020.