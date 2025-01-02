“Your voice matters, and your vote is your strength” – Pres. Ali

See excerpt from President Dr Irfaan Ali’s New Year’s Day Message to the Nation:

But beyond the plans and policies, what excites me most about 2025 is the prospect of democratic renewal – an imperative in any democracy. This is an Election Year—a time when each of you will have the power to shape the future of our democracy. Elections are not just about choosing leaders; they are about affirming our commitment to a free, fair, and vibrant democratic process. Let us show the world that Guyana’s democracy is not only resilient but robust. Your voice matters, and your vote is your strength.

Democracy is our ally, not our foe—it must always be a source of strength, never a weakness. It’s the foundation upon which we build a just and inclusive society. We must protect it fiercely. This is why we must stand firm in rejecting any return to the sordid past of electoral rascality.

Our future depends on fairness, transparency, and the trust of the people, and together, we will ensure democracy remains our guiding light.

Allow me in this regard to once again express our nation’s appreciation for the role played by former United States President Jimmy Carter in helping to broker the reforms that led to free and fair elections in October 1992 after almost a quarter of a century of political dictatorship. Sadly, President Carter passed away a few days ago. As I said in my message of condolence, President Carter’s standing in Guyana’s history is etched in gratitude and respect.

--- ---