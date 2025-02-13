‘Your President is ready to receive you’ – Ali says PPP can help Mocha squatters who lost court case against Govt

President Dr Irfaan Ali has extended an olive branch to distraught squatters of Cane View/Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who recently lost their court case against the Government, in which they were seeking over $200 million in damages for their homes which were illegally established on State lands.

During a live broadcast on Thursday, the President said whilst the Opposition politicians who misled the group of residents remain silent, the PPP/C Government is open to offering assistance.

“Yes, the court has ruled but we are a government for the people. We are a Government that will embrace the people every single time and whilst they stay silent on you, your president is ready to receive you, your president is always ready to work with you,” the President said.

“Your Government, the PPP/C government has an open-door and open policy to make the life of every Guyanese better including yours,” he added.

The squatters were moved to facilitate the construction of the Heroes Highway. Despite offers for relocation and compensation dating back to 2021, some residents refused to move, leading to a standoff and eventual legal action. Some 28 persons who were squatting on the reserves had been relocated from the path of the highway, and have rebuilt new homes in nearby residential areas through Government compensation.

However, those who refused the offers and challenged the government’s actions in court, were encouraged to do so by members of the parliamentary opposition.

On February 7, Chief Justice (acting) Roxane George ruled that their claims of land ownership and constitutional violations could not be substantiated. She added that they failed to provide evidence supporting their claims of ownership for Lots 11 and 16 at Cane View. The judge pointed out that critical details, like clear survey data and descriptions of the land, were missing.

Dr. Ali on Thursday noted that his Government sees every citizens as its responsibility. He said “We are a humane Government, we don’t see PNC, APNU, AFC…whatever form they have…But I am happy that you had the opportunity to see who cares for you and who wanted to use you, who saw you as pawns, it is unfortunate and sad that such political entity and individuals exist.”

“Know that you have a friend in us, know that you have a government that cares,” the Head of State added.

In their court submissions, the government had indicated that it is still willing to assist the applicants. This was noted by the CJ when she delivered her ruling. “It is for the applicants to decide if they are willing to respectfully engage, so that offer of assistance will be effective,” Justice George had said.

The applicants were Mark Gordon, Shenika Simpson, Roxane Allen and Lucretia George.

