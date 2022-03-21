Younger siblings detained for allegedly stabbing brother

An 18-year-old lad and his 21-year-old sister have been detained over the alleged wounding they committed on their 26-year-old brother, Kemo Archer, a carpenter.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the Westminster Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara (WBD) home of the trio.

The victim reportedly went home from work in an intoxicated state and got into a heated argument with his sister. During the row, he reportedly hit her to the head with a plate.

As such, she stabbed him to his left hand with a broken piece of the said plate while the brother dealt him several cuffs about his body before using a scissors to stab him to his shoulder.

The fight further escalated when the 18-year-old armed himself with a Rambo knife and dealt his brother three stabs: one to his left forearm and the others to his abdomen.

The police were summoned, the suspects were arrested and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to seek medical attention.

The injured man was also taken to receive medical care.

The two suspects were later escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where they were placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.