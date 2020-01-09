Young professionals support PPP/C’s “Plan for Prosperity”

Several young professionals on Sunday last announced their support for the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and its “Plan for Prosperity”.

Vouching that the PPP/C creates many opportunities for young people, these professionals lambasted the current coalition administration for failing to keep its promise to the youths.

In fact, Vice Chairperson of Region One (Barima-Waini), Sarah Browne, explained that, as a young woman, she has been trusted by the party to serve the people of the region.

“Almost five years ago, at the age of 23, voting for the first time, I strongly endorsed and campaigned for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic based on nothing more or nothing less than a progressive track record— a decision to date I have not regretted.”

“I stand here today [Sunday] as evidence that the People’s Progressive Party believes in the abilities and capabilities of young people regardless of our ethnicity, regardless of our religion and regardless of whatever differences we may have,” Browne stated.

The Vice Chair also made her case for the PPP/C and why it is critical that they are elected into office at this upcoming General and Regional Elections.

“As a young Amerindian woman, I believe that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic is the only party that believes in equality, that believes in inclusive governance and that believes that there is a place for all of us in our leadership. Compare that to a Government that campaigned strongly and appealed to young people for their support, who today, in Government, most of them are eligible for pension or they’re getting there”.

Another young woman, Susan Rodrigues, who is an entrepreneur, told her tale to the crowd about feeling deceived by the APNU/AFC coalition government and did not hold back on listing all the failures and deceptions she feels the Government has meted out to every Guyanese over the past five years.

“I was born and raised in a family of ordinary, hardworking people like most of you here today. But if you had asked me five years ago where I saw myself in the future, I would not have said in politics. But after having witnessed the deception by the APNU/AFC Government, their abuses in office, the flagrant violation of our Constitution, the incompetence, the corruption, the escalating cost of living, the decline in our economy, the exclusion of young people, the desperate need to hang on to the perks of office, I cannot and will not as a young, educated, professional woman, be excluded from the political arena anymore,” she said.

Further, she added: “I watched on as the coalition took the reins of power in 2015 and I can never forget their first act in office: they raised their own salaries. It is on our minds and it is in our hearts we remember how you made us feel when some of their salaries were raised by 100 per cent. They took care of themselves. They immediately forgot about us, they forgot about you, they forgot about the people that put them there. That one act would determine and shape Granger’s entire presidency and the legacy of his Government. They took care of themselves”.

Medical doctor, Erica Forte, also stated her case, specifically with regard to the failure of the Government in improving healthcare in Guyana but she expressed her confidence in and support of the PPP/C’s plans, especially for the health sector.

“As a young woman who intends to raise a family in this environment, I, like so many others, no matter where I am, I want to have access to quality healthcare. PPP/C intends to correct this…my people, the time has come for us to take a stand like we did in 1992 to correct the wrong that occurred in 2015. 2020 is our time. Let us secure our victory together,” Forte posited.

Further, Savitri Parag, an Attorney-at-Law, also gave her take on how she believes the coalition government failed young people and why they should not be allowed to return.

“The reality is there is oppression pushed in every corner of the society and especially so with our young people… The progression of a lawless society has caused young people to wonder whether there is a future for them in this illegal administration; young people who are qualified and hungry to give back to their country. Instead, they are victimised by not having jobs, by being demoted from positions for which they are well qualified. Meanwhile, the vast majority of the high positions in the public systems are filled with persons over their 60s and upwards and with political associations. There is no room left for the upward mobility of our youths,” Parag explained.

In 2015, the APNU/AFC coalition’s campaign was focused mainly on targeting young people who they promised would be the pivot of their Government