Young people encouraged to join GDF Coast Guard to contribute to national defence

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard is currently trying to boost its ability in safeguarding the country.

To this end, recruitment drives are being held countrywide. Drives have already taken place at Santa Mission, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Fort Wellington, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) with the next scheduled for Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday.

Engagements in Regions Five and Six were held on Wednesday.

Administrative Officer of the Coast Guard Lieutenant Dereck Johnson referred to the exercises thus far as being successful. He is encouraging more young individuals to join the Coast Guard and contribute to safeguarding Guyana’s borders and sovereignty.

The recruitment targets individuals between the ages of 17 and 25 years.

“This is an excellent opportunity for young people to explore the various career paths and possibilities within the Coast Guard, while also playing a key role in securing our nation.”

Recruits will undergo training in the USA, UK, France, Canada, India, China and Brazil.

Meanwhile, recruitment drives are also planned for Kwakwani, Essequibo Coast, Essequibo Islands, Wakapoa, Moruca, Kabakaburi, Bartica, River View, Karrau, Mabaruma, Kaituma and Waini.

Applicants will need to submit a resume along with academic qualifications, a valid police clearance, four passport-size photographs, a copy of their national ID card or passport bio-data page, their NIS number, and a bank account number.

As the recruitment drive continues across the country, the GDF Coast Guard encourages all eligible candidates to take the next step towards a rewarding career in national defence.

--- ---