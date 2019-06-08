Young mother charged for burning daughter

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday remanded 21-year-old Okele Chester of Lot 56 James Street, Albouystown Georgetown, who appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for ill-treating her two-year-old daughter.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegation which detailed that on May 27, 2019 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, being the guardian of the child, she wilfully ill-treated the child by causing her unnecessary injuries.

Even as specifics of the matter were not presented in court, Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to the defendant being placed on bail by citing the seriousness of the charge.

Meanwhile, the unrepresented defendant, in an explanation, told the Magistrate that she did not mean to inflict the injuries on her child. She said, “I did not burn my child wilfully”.

The defendant was, nevertheless, remanded to prison, and will make her next court appearance on June 21, 2019.