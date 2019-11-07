Young Mahaica resident admitted to practise law in Guyana

Sonia Nauth, a young resident of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident who recently graduated from Hugh Wooding Law School, was on Wednesday admitted to the bar after her petition was presented to Chief Justice (acting) Roxanne George.

Her petition was presented by Attorney-at-Law Rinee Kissoon, who, in her presentation, said that Nauth is a humanitarian who has conducted several charitable projects in Guyana.

The Attorney noted that the young woman has a great work ethic that will contribute to her success as a lawyer.

The Chief Justice told Nauth that law was a profession that called for lifelong learning, honesty, integrity and courtesy and encouraged her to be respectful so she could earn respect in the profession.

She was advised to always seek advice from seniors in the profession together with keeping abreast with the laws of Guyana, in order to have a striving career.

She was also encouraged by the Chief Justice to conduct thorough research so that she can serve her clients and the people of Guyana, as lives will be impacted by her advice.

Nauth, after listening to the Chief Justice’s advice, expressed that she was grateful for the opportunity and committed to practising with integrity. The young woman expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed towards her success.

The 26-year-old woman of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara attended Maes Primary School and then commenced her A-Level at Nations University.

She then attended the University of Guyana where she attained her LLB, then Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

In an interview with this news entity, Nauth revealed, “My journey throughout law school has not been a fairy tale; it has taken countless sleepless nights and many sacrifices. It has also instilled an important skill upon me, which can only be described by one word: perseverance. It is a discipline, unlike any other, and something that I will take with me throughout life.”

Nauth stated that she will enter this honourable and noble profession.

“I am reminded of the oath that I have taken to serve the people of Guyana and to ensure that even the smallest voice is heard within the confines of the law, because, there is nothing more humbling than to represent those who do not have a voice of their own,” stated Nauth.

Nauth expressed her gratitude to her parents for their sacrifices.

The new member of the legal fraternity advised persons pursuing law that to overcome the challenges, they must believe in themselves.

Nauth stated that she will be pursuing her Masters and will return home to serve the people of Guyana.