Young labourer crushed to death at WCB rice mill

An 18-year-old labourer is now dead following a freak accident which occurred at the Hack Rice Mills at Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is Tularam Harrylall of Water Street, Bath Settlement, WCB.

INews understands that the young man was crushed by a reversing truck which was driven by a 24-year-old unlicensed man who was employed as a driver with the company.

At around 11:30h, whilst reversing a motor lorry into the boiler area for a container to be loaded with bulk rice, when he ran over the labourer.

Reports are that whilst he was reversing, he was alerted by another labourer to stop the vehicle. Upon doing this, the man then went to check at the back of the vehicle where he saw the 18-year-old lying in a pool of blood.

The young man was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His cousin, Navindra Partab, who also worked with the company, explained that he was standing at a gate when a coworker shouted towards him, informing that something terrible had happened in the factory area.

Upon rushing to the scene, Partab saw his cousin lying in a pool of blood.

Investigations are ongoing.