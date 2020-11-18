Young couple busted with illegal gun

A 24-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife were on Monday arrested after an unlicensed firearm and several rounds of matching ammunition were found on their premises.

The couple, of East La Penitence, Georgetown, was at home when police showed up and requested to conduct a search.

During the search, the .32 Taurus pistol and three live rounds of matching ammunition were found hidden in an oven.

As such, the couple was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. They are expected to make their court appearance before the end of the week.