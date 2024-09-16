Youman Nabi embodies principles for a more cohesive society – Pres Ali

urges Guyanese to continue being champions of religious tolerance

As Muslims around the world observe Youman Nabi – the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has urged the population to reflect on the messages of the Prophet and the principles that embody the holiday.

In his Youman Nabi greetings to Muslims and non-Muslims of Guyana, President Ali pointed out that the sacred occasion of Youman Nabi is a time for reflection on the profound legacy of the Prophet Mohammed.

According to the President, Youman Nabi contains all the principles needed for a more cohesive society, something the prophet very much championed.

“As we reflect on the life of the Holy Prophet, let us also remember that he consistently called for peace, unity, and the protection of those who are vulnerable. He urged his followers to show kindness in their dealings, to care for the poor, and to be fair and just in their dealings with others. These values resonate deeply with the principles that we hold dear as a nation. They provide a strong foundation for building a more cohesive society,” President Ali further said.

Something else the Prophet championed is religious freedom and freedom of conscience. President Ali pointed out that the Holy Quran urges “There shall be no compulsion in religion.” According to the President, this simple yet profound message underscores the importance of respecting the beliefs of others and recognising that faith is a deeply personal matter that cannot be forced upon others.

“In Guyana, a nation that is home to many faiths, the freedom to worship and to practice one’s faith is enshrined in our Constitution and is one of the pillars of our democracy. We must continue to safeguard this freedom by ensuring that every citizen—regardless of religious orientation—has the right to practice their faith freely and without fear of discrimination or prejudice. It is in this spirit of tolerance and respect that we can build a more harmonious and unified nation.”

“As we observe the life of the Holy Prophet today, I urge all believers to reflect on the supreme example he set, the moral values he cherished, and the sound guidance he left behind. The Prophet was a person of justice, charity, humility, and patience. His life serves as a reminder that we should strive to embody these values in our daily lives, seeking to walk in his footsteps by promoting peace, unity, and understanding among all people,” the President said.

President Ali reflected on Mohammed’s status, among Muslims, as not only the final messenger of Allah but also a model for humanity. The President, himself a practicing Muslim, noted that Mohammed’s exemplary character, unshakeable faith, and dedication to justice and compassion, continue to inspire Muslims even though almost 1400 years have elapsed since his passing.

“While Islam acknowledges the prophets who came before—prophets such as Adam, Noah, Abraham and Moses—it is Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who is regarded by Muslims as the final prophet. Islam professes that it was the Holy Prophet who brought the last and most complete revelation from God, giving definitive shape to Islam and leaving behind a comprehensive guide for righteous living.”

“Through his life and actions, Prophet Muhammad showed how to build a just and compassionate society, encouraging believers to live in harmony, peace, and mutual respect. Today, I call on all our Muslim Brothers and Sisters to honour the Holy Prophet by observing his birth and embodying the values he espoused.”

President Ali urged the Guyanese to emulate the Prophet, living lives of compassion, integrity, and mutual respect. He further made a clarion call for unity, urging Guyanese to continue working together to ensure that Guyana remains a place where religious diversity is cherished, differences are respected, and everyone has the freedom to follow their conscience.

“As we mark Youman Nabi, I extend my warmest wishes to all Guyanese. May this occasion bring peace, joy, and blessings to all of you, and may the example of the Holy Prophet continue to guide us in our journey toward building a more just and united Guyana,” President Ali said. (G-3)

