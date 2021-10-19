Youman Nabi allows for the renewal of mindsets to follow the path of virtue – PPP

See full statement from the PPP:

On the occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend greetings and best wishes to all Guyanese, more particularly, our brothers and sisters of the Muslim communities both here in Guyana and overseas.

Youman Nabi is a very sacred occasion to Muslims across the world since it marks both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Mohammad. Its observance allows for worship and reflection on his exemplary life and inspiring teachings.

The messages that are associated with Youman Nabi, offer guidance to all of mankind and are invaluable to the realization of universal peace and togetherness thereby enabling opportunities for forgiveness.

Youman Nabi, like other national observances, is invaluable to the promotion of unity through participation and increases the potential for the building of tolerance which is vital to the realization of national harmony.

This will take a collective effort and will redound positively for our country. Cognizant of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (OHBP), the PPP also believes that the occasion of Youman Nabi allows for the renewal of mindsets to follow the path of virtue and peace as epitomized in the religion of Islam.

All are therefore urged to use the occasion for meaningful reflection, for spiritual advancement and to heed the many lessons of humility, contentment, respect and love among mankind.

Our Party is also aware of the impact the ongoing COVID19 pandemic has on events associated with national observances. The Party is confident that, despite the challenges, the spirit and significance that Youman Nabi embodies will remain vibrant and relevant to our personal and collective development.

Once again, best wishes.