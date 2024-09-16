Youman Nabi 2024 Messages

See below for messages on Youman Nabi 2024:

Prophet Muhammad displayed true and abiding love – CIOG President

My dear brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity, on this joyful occasion of observing the birth and life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), I extend greetings to you on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana. May Allah (swt) bless us and accept all our devotion and service. Aameen.

Our perpetual love for Prophet Muhammad (saw) is the framework by which every Muslim lives his life; and what a beautiful life we will have if we are guided by the Prophet’s (saw) exemplary conduct. He (saws) taught and reminded us to be obedient to Allah swt, encouraged us to engage with the Holy Quran, to always keep learning, to remain humble, to treat our neighbors well, never hold a grudge, instead withhold your anger, respond with forgiveness. These are amongst the many traits that will ensure our felicity in this life and the next.

We are reminded in many narrations when the Prophet (saw) was born, the thrones of kings shook, palaces crumbled, idols in the Kabaa fell, and fires of worship were extinguished. These signs were evidence of the power and favor that Allah (swt) would bestow on his Final Messenger.

Prophet Mohammed (saw) suffered many hardships as an orphan and an adult. He (saws) endured years of persecution before He (saws) marched triumphantly into the city of his birth at the head of the largest army ever assembled in Arabian history. Makkah was conquered without any bloodshed by an army of 10,000 believers led by the Prophet Muhammad (saw).

Through it all, the Prophet (saw) remained faithful and set the example of how to live in a manner that is pleasing to Allah (swt). The Prophet (saw) was humble, loyal, honest, patient, considerate, compassionate, and merciful. The Prophet’s (saw) character was of such high moral excellence that even his enemies testified to it, and he was known among his people as al-Amîn — the Trustworthy. Allah (swt) confirmed:

And verily, you (O Muhammad) are of the highest standard of character (Quran 68:4)

Stories abound about Prophet Muhammad’s (saw) patience, loyalty, and compassion to all around him. He (saw) was consistently kind and considerate to his family, his followers, his detractors, and to every living creature, including animals and trees. The Prophet (saw) reminded us:

“…verily, Allah is kind (gentle) and He loves kindness (gentleness) and confers upon kindness which he does not confer upon severity ….” Sahih Muslim 2593

The occasion of celebrating the birth and life of our Master and Guide, our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), should be used to strengthen our will to follow his (saws) prophetic example. Let us reflect on his message:

“Wealth, social position and racial superiority do not give special status to anyone; all of you are equal in the eyes of God. It is only the path of righteousness, which makes you a distinguished human being.”

His dying words were filled with care, concern and a recipe for success:

“Treat your women well, and do not oppress your servants, the prayer, the prayer, don’t be neglectful of the prayer. O God, my highest companion, my highest companion.”

Prophet Muhammad (saw) displayed a true and abiding love for his followers and offered ceaseless prayers on our behalf for protection, guidance, mercy, and forgiveness. In return, we offer prayers of gratitude and respect and love, and we strive to follow his example so that we can be worthy to obtain his intercession to help us enter paradise.

Let the noble birth of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saws) be a new beginning for us to evaluate where we are in emulating the beautiful Prophetic character of the best of creation. Let us sincerely ask ourselves, how far have we progressed in our obedience to Allah swt, how much of the Holy Quran do we read and reflect on in our daily lives, are our experiences in life uplifting us, are we good and truthful to our family, neighbors and friends, do we withhold being angry and respond with forgiveness? Unless we can all refine our character only then can we find true felicity in this life and the next and then and only then can we claim to truly love Prophet Muhammad (saws). There is much work for all of us to do.

I ask Allah (swt) to bless all of you as we join in praising our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw):

O Allah, bless our Master Muhammad, who opened what was closed and sealed what was before. He makes the truth victorious, and he is the guide to Your Straight Path. And bless his Household as it befits his immense stature and splendor.

Oh Allah! Bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is remembered and bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is not remembered.

May the Peace and Blessing of the Most Merciful be upon each and every one. Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam WaRahmatullahi-WaBarakaatuh.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Youman Nabi holds deep significance – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in observance of Youman Nabi, the birth anniversary of Islam’s Holy Prophet, Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.

Observed as a National Holiday in Guyana, Youman Nabi holds deep significance for the Muslim community, as it commemorates the exemplary life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose message of peace, compassion, and unity continues to inspire generations worldwide.

The ERC recognizes the pivotal role this occasion plays in fostering reflection, spiritual growth, and the strengthening of moral values, all of which resonate deeply within our diverse society.

Youman Nabi reminds us of the importance of understanding and embracing our shared values of tolerance, love, and service to humanity, which are central to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and are critical to building a united Guyana.

The Commission encourages all citizens to use this sacred occasion as a time to reflect on the bonds that unite us as one people.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Use Youman Nabi to strengthen friendship, solidarity in our diverse nation – PPP

On this sacred occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party extends warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the nation and around the world.

Youman Nabi serves as a profound reminder of the teachings and life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose message of peace, compassion, unity, and justice continues to inspire millions globally. His exemplary life encourages us all to strive for greater understanding, empathy, and respect for each other, regardless of our differences.

As we commemorate this special day, we urge all citizens to reflect on the values of love, kindness, and mutual respect, which are the foundation of a harmonious society. Let us use this opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity in our diverse nation, fostering an environment of tolerance and inclusivity for all.

The People’s Progressive Party reaffirms its commitment to promoting equality, unity, and the upliftment of all communities. May this Youman Nabi bring peace, blessings, and spiritual renewal to everyone, and may we continue to work together for the prosperity and well-being of our beloved nation.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Youman Nabi characterised by courage, humility, kindness, charity – GAWU

As we celebrate Youman Nabi, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) extends warm greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. This special occasion holds deep significance as it marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (On Whom Be Peace).

The teachings and examples of the Holy Prophet (On Whom Be Peace) continue to inspire and guide the lives of millions of Muslims around the world. His compassionate and virtuous messages resonate with people from all walks of life, contributing to the steady growth of Islam in recent times.

As we reflect on the Day of the Prophet, let us encourage each other to ponder deeply his teachings and be uplifted by his humanitarian spirit, which was characterised by courage, humility, kindness, charity, and unwavering devotion to Allah.

May we all seek to emulate the noble qualities of the Holy Prophet in our own lives, drawing inspiration from his profound example.

--- ---