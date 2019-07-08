‘You will be prosecuted’ – Traffic Chief warns drivers with ‘coloured lights’

Drivers who would have installed coloured lights on their vehicles or any other light that is not catered for in the country’s traffic laws will be charged and prosecuted.

This is according to Deputy Police Commissioner and Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, who told INews that in many cases, traffic ranks would not be aware that certain vehicles have illegal lights unless it is during extreme darkness.

“We have been successful in prosecutions in this regard. But I can say to you most persons will tend to take off the lights although in my mind some persons would normally replace those lights because many times you find that during the hours of darkness, some of these persons have these lights, but they don’t put them on all the time. Persons really just use them, at certain times they use these lights, not all the time.”

He reiterated that in some cases, if a driver were to use such lights, it could affect other drivers utilising the roadways and that could result in serious, if not fatal, accidents.

According to Isles, the traffic department will continue to intensify its efforts in curbing this growing trend that appears to take place country-wide.

“We have ongoing enforcement against persons who would want to break the law and continue to break the law using these coloured lights. We know that the law clearly states that motor vehicles should have two white lights to the front visible from a reasonable distance. Once they are caught, they will be prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, in relation to traffic offences being committed on the major roadways, such as the East Bank Demerara main highway (EBD), where there is usually a heavy buildup of traffic at certain hours, resulting in many drivers forming their own vehicle lanes, which is illegal, he explained that patrol ranks are on the lookout and will take action against those lawbreakers.