“You seem very clear-minded to me” – Magistrate to 23-Y-O alleged chain-snatcher citing mental health issues

A 23-year-old man appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing a charge of simple larceny.

Junior Lilly, a resident of Lot 29 Section B, Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to stealing a gold chain from Peggy Wade on November 4, along Cummings Street, Georgetown.

Lilly, who stood before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, defended himself by stating that he is under psychiatric care, receiving treatment from Dr. Bhiro Harry. “I’m a Dr. Harry patient; I take medication,” he explained, suggesting that his mental state should be considered in the proceedings.

He further claimed to have had a clinic card in his bag, though investigators disputed this, confirming that no bag was found on him when he was taken into custody. Magistrate Azore, unconvinced, responded, “You seem very clear-minded to me,” casting doubt on Lilly’s mental health claims.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing Lilly’s prior convictions for similar offences and highlighting that the stolen chain had not been recovered. In court, it was revealed that Lilly had previously been detained at the Cove and John Police Station on charges of assault and rape.

According to the details presented in court, Wade was sitting beside Lilly in a 44-route minibus in Georgetown on the day of the incident. As the bus came to a stop, Lilly allegedly exited, seizing the opportunity to snatch Wade’s chain and fleeing before she could react.

Despite her attempt to raise an alarm, he had already escaped. Following a report to the police, Wade later identified Lilly, leading to his arrest and the charges now laid against him.

Lilly was subsequently remanded to prison and is scheduled to reappear in court on December 9 as the case progresses.

