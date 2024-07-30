‘You must go the extra mile’ – Blanhum as 52 new detectives graduate from CID Induction Course

The Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, which is spread throughout the various Regional Police Divisions, is expected to be strengthened soon, as over fifty (50) ranks successfully completed the department’s Induction course yesterday (Monday, July 29, 2024).

To commemorate the occasion, a small graduation ceremony was held at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, where the participants were presented with certificates and special awards.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ (ag), Mr Wendell Blanhum; Director of the GPF Academy, Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert; Head of the Major Crimes Unit, Superintendent Mitchell Ceasar; Head of the Criminal Records Office, Woman Assistant Superintendent Fiona Fredericks; Head of the Cybercrimes Unit, Assistant Superintendent Jhared Koulen; Head of Crime Lab, Assistant Superintendent Ray Mercurius and Inspector Junior Blair, among other senior and junior officers.

The course started on June 10, 2024, and lasted for seven (7) weeks, during which the participants were exposed to core topics critical to conducting criminal investigations.

The course consisted mainly of police ranks as well as personnel from the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Prison Service and The Ethnic Relations Commission.

Woman Constable Abigail Abel was adjudged the best-graduating student, while Constables Jered Harris and Anil Narine took second and third place, respectively. They were all rewarded with trophies for their extra effort and outstanding performances during the course.

The ranks who participated in the course were drawn from the various Divisions and Departments. They are expected to return to their respective stations, where they will be able to dispense the knowledge gained in the various areas to solve crimes and prevent and detect them.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, during his address, welcomed the ‘New Detectives’ to the world of criminal investigations and reminded them that detective work is not for the faint-hearted and that under his command, meritocracy will be the key to their advancement in the department.

Further detailing what it takes to be an efficient detective, Crime Chief Blanhum stated: “CID work — it requires a combination of skills, including sharp intellect, keen observation, and excellent problem-solving skills.”

He urged the participants to apply the skills they would have gained from the course to their everyday work and to always go the extra mile in the fight against crime.

“Criminal endeavours threaten the rule of law; hence, to be effective in the fight against crime, you must go the extra mile,” Crime Chief Blanhum stated.

