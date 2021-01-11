Yellow-spotted river turtle monitoring project begins

Authorities have launched a project aimed at monitoring the yellow-spotted river turtles at four beaches along the Rupununi River.

South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS) and rangers from Sand Creek Village, with the assistance of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), have identified four beaches along the Rupununi River that are now under protection.

According to a social media post made by the SRCS, this means that no one should disturb the turtle eggs on these four beaches – Wuarad Baara, Pokordin Baara, Pokoridwao Baara and Boizowoi Pao Baara.

The aim of the project is to reverse the decline in the population of the yellow-spotted river turtles. The beaches will be monitored daily by SRCS rangers until the turtle eggs hatch in April to ensure that the eggs remain under protection.

All of the rangers monitoring the beaches are from Sand Creek Village and have been trained on how to look for turtle nests, to monitor them and how to resolve conflicts.

SRCS and Sand Creek Village are asking all those who use the Rupununi River to respect this. In the next two weeks, signs will be set up on the beaches to make clear that they are under protection.