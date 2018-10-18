Yarrowkabra resident accused of exposing genitals to woman remanded

A Yarrowkabra man found himself answerable to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday and was remanded to prison after he reportedly exposed his genitals to a woman.

Mark Phillips, 46, is however denying the allegation put to him by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is being alleged that on October 13, at said Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway he exposed himself to the woman.

According to the facts of the matter, Phillips is reportedly in the habit of making sexual advances to the Virtual Complainant (VC).

He allegedly groped her and on two occasions broke into her apartment.

However, Phillips is claiming that the accusations being made against him are all false and that the story being told to the Court by the VC is made up.

McLennan however, remanded him to prison. He is scheduled to return on November 6, 2018.