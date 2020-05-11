‘Yankee’ and ‘Crapo’ remanded over attempted murder, armed robbery charges

Two men were hauled before the Whim Magistrate’s Court where they were slapped with attempted murder and robbery under arms charges.

26-year-old Ryan DeHart also known as ‘Crapo’ and 31-year-old Krisindat Ganga called ‘Yankee’ appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh and pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

Police stated that on April 19, 2020, at Lot 88 Free Yard, Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) at around 20:10h, the duo; one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, pounced on the Benn family demanding cash and jewellery.

The homeowner, 45-year-old Joel Benn, resisted the robbers by striking one of the intruders with a spade to his head. His accomplice, who was armed with the gun, retaliated by shooting Benn’s wife, Roshnie Singh.

Realising that the situation was even, the bandits decided to flee the scene empty-handed.

Magistrate Singh remanded the duo to prison and they both will make their next court appearance on June 1.