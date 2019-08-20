Kennar Lewis replaces Xavier Marshall at Jamaica Tallawahs

The Jamaica Tallawahs have announced a temporary replacement for USA player Xavier Marshall who will be unavailable until September 14 due to international commitments.

Marshall was drafted as the Tallawahs’ ICC Americas player, but draft rules allow for him to be replaced by a Caribbean or overseas player.

Marshall will be replaced by Jamaican batsman, Kennar Lewis who played nine times for the Tallawahs last season. His standout performance last year was his Man of the Match winning 49 against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park.

Lewis will be joining a star-studded Tallawahs squad which will feature fellow Jamaicans Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

The team get their campaign underway against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday 6 September at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Their home matches will take place between 12 and 19 September with all five of those games taken place at Sabina Park in Kingston.