WWT20: Ireland defeated by powerful Australian unit

The powerful Australian unit continued their dominant performance in the Women’s World T20 tournament, registering a comfortable nine-wicket win over a weary Ireland team.

Alyssa Healy continued from where she left off in the first match with a scintillating unbeaten 56. Ireland were earlier reduced to 93-6 when their 20 overs had expired.

On a slow wicket in the second match of the day played at Providence, Irish skipper Laura Delany opted to bat. Openers Cecilia Joyce and Clare Shillington were in for a challenge from the Australian bowlers.

The most experienced of the Ireland batters, Shillington, got going with a boundary off the final ball of the first over.

Shillington, who scored a half-century in a warm-up match, lifted Schutt over mid-on as the pacer was predictable bowling in the slot. Left-arm orthodox Sophie Molineux was introduced in the second over, and she bowled a variety of deliveries. Ireland openers were cautious in their approach, scoring 27 runs in the first six overs.

The first wicket was not far off for Australia; it occurred when Cecilia Joyce was run out for a painstaking 10 made from 27 balls. With the score on 30-1, an Irish collapse was sparked when Shillington (19), who looked set to score heavy runs, lost her wicket to Ellyse Perry, who rattled her stumps.

As Perry continued to bowl a wicket line, she hit the stumps of Elmar Richardson. The score was now 40-4, and the Australian bowlers continued hitting the stumps. Isobel Joyce was shattered by Gardener. The captain, Delany, offered some resistance as the dangerous Kim Garth struck a top-score of 24. Garth was out bowled by Schutt for a top score of 24 off 26 balls, which included two fours.

The Irish batters put themselves under immense pressure as they soaked up dot deliveries. Delany was the not-out batter on 14, and Kavanagh faced two balls, scoring six runs when Ireland ended on 93-6. Perry was the best bowler on show with 2-12 in four overs, while Schutt and Gardener captured one wicket each. Australia were outstanding in the field, effecting two run-outs.

Aussie openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney blazed away, chasing 94 for their second victory in as many matches. The opening partnership of 71 set up the crushing victory, as Australia ended on 94-1 in 9.1 overs. Healy and Perry were left unbeaten on 56 and 9 runs respectively. Beth Mooney (14) was the only wicket to fall to Kim Garth in the sixth over.

Perry was adjudged the player of the match for the second time in two matches she played in the tournament.