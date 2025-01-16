WWF supports Guyana’s position as a global leader in biodiversity conservation

A team from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) earlier today paid a courtesy call on Mr. Robert M. Persaud, Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Board of the Protected Areas Commission, to discuss strengthening of Guyana’s Protected Areas Systems by supporting community sustainable livelihoods around biodiversity hotspots.

Discussion also centered on the government’s plan to expand protected areas by thirty percent by 2030, which was strongly supported by the WWF team.

The WWF team was led by Ms. Aiesha Williams, Country Manager of WWF-Guianas, and accompanied by Ms. Diana Fernandes, Technical Officer, WWF; Mr. Harry Jonas, Senior Director, Conservation Areas; and Mr. Christopher Holtz, Vice President, Earth for Life.

Also present were Deputy Commissioners of the Protected Areas Commission, Mr. Parmanand Persaud and Mr. Fitzroy Sealey. (DPI)

