WPA leadership “raided every geriatric home” – PPP GS

Days after the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) announced Dr. David Hinds as its Presidential Candidate for next General and Regional Elections, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo has criticised the party for its lack of young candidates.

“This leadership, like they raided every geriatric home in this country,” Jagdeo said during his weekly press conference on Thursday. The WPA was a part of the People’s National Congress (PNC) led APNU + AFC coalition Government from 2015 to 2020. However, after losing the 2020 elections, they exited the coalition.

“I’ve been around politics a long [time] so I am no Spring Chicken but this group of people even makes me look young and I’m an old man… and they’re reintroducing themselves to the Guyanese population. This is what we have for politics in Guyana. It is unbelievable,” he added.

Jagdeo said the PPP has many young persons who have not only taken up positions in the party but also in Government. “They have no place for upward mobility in their political party. We have young people all the time flowing up to the top of our party and into Government,” he told reporters.

The WPA expressed the view that Dr. Hinds brings a wealth of political experience and knowledge of Guyanese politics and society to his new role.

Other members of the party include Tacuma Ogunseye, former Education Minister Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, Desmond Trotman, Rohit Kanhai, Dr. Dennis Canterbury, Dr. Clive Thomas, Dr. Maurice Odle, and Kidackie Amsterdam among others.

--- ---