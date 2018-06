SAMARA, Russia (AFP) — Uruguay beat 10-man Russia 3-0 today to top World Cup Group A with three wins out of three as the host nation qualified for the next round in second place.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 10th minute and the South Americans extended their lead with the help of a Denis Cheryshev own goal midway through the first half.

Edinson Cavani added a late third.