World Bank appoints new Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname

See below for a statement on the appointment of a new World Bank Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname:

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022—Ms. Diletta Doretti is the new Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname. She will be based in Georgetown, Guyana.

Ms. Doretti brings a wide range of development experience to her new position. An Italian national, she joined the World Bank in 2002 and has held various positions throughout her 20-year career, most recently as a Senior Private Sector Development Specialist for the World Bank West Africa region based in Bamako, Mali.

“I look forward to deepening the World Bank’s engagement and partnership with Guyana and Suriname to address their most pressing development challenges,” said Diletta Doretti. “It’s critical we address climate vulnerabilities, including flood risks, strengthen private sector development, improve human capital, and support a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am committed to working closely with our partners, including government, private sector, and civil society, for the betterment of the Guyanese and Surinamese peoples.”

Ms. Doretti comes to the position with strong and diversified World Bank experience. In addition to her regional and country experience, she worked on corporate assignments, as well as developed strategies for private sector engagement, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Before joining the World Bank, Ms. Doretti worked as a legal researcher. She holds a Master’s of International Economics from SAIS Johns Hopkins and a Bachelor’s of International Affairs and Law from the University of Florence.

As the new Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Ms. Doretti is responsible for the policy dialogue and partnership with these two countries, as well as successful implementation of the World Bank program, which includes an active portfolio of seven projects worth $116 million in Guyana and two projects worth $58 million in Suriname.

The World Bank’s program focuses on building resilience to climate change, human capital development, private sector development, and financial inclusion. The World Bank is also providing analytical and advisory services.