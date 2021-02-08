Works underway to boost household water pressure at Mabaruma

Thousands of residents of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) would soon receive increased water pressure with the extension of the water distribution systems in Mabaruma Settlement, Barabina and Wanaina.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said these works, which are part of the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) 2020 work programme would be completed shortly.

During a recent visit to the Mabaruma expansion project, Minister Croal explained that the three main water systems – Mabaruma Settlement, Barabina and Wanaina would be interconnected to boost the water distribution system within the township.

“All three projects are similar where we have increased the intake for the water and here, they are now clearing some of the bushes to put some poles because we want to connect here to the electrical grid. So, we expect to complete that by the end of February,” Minister Croal said.

Once that is completed, the GWI would start conducting additional checks to ensure connections leading to each household are at the required standard.

“At [the] settlement, a number of households are already connected. And so, the main objective of this exercise is to increase the number of hours for which GWI is pumping water in Mabaruma and to increase the level of the water at the level of the households,” Minister Croal said.

Additionally, the GWI completed rehabilitating the water trestle within the Mabaruma compound to increase water pressure at all the public buildings. The renovations also included the repainting of the trestle and the replacement of the large, old water tank with about four smaller, new ones.

Some $130 million was allocated in the 2020 Emergency Budget for hinterland water service expansion and management.