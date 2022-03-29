Works progressing on new $614.5M Guyana Fire Sevice Headquarters

Construction of the state-of-the-art Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters on Homestretch Avenue with a price tag of $614.5 million is well underway.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn had said the relocation of the fire station from the congested Stabroek Market square, will improve the response time to extinguish fires, as there will be more room for fire tenders to operate.

“We think that this is a better location and there will be room enough to build for the future of the fire service. With much more space, more room to manoeuvre and much more ability perhaps to get to the ranges of fire in terms of distance because you know Georgetown itself has grown and the centre of the city itself has moved eastwards.”

Following a recent site visit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas said the works on the fire station will be completed early next year.

The modern facility will accommodate eight fire tenders and six Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulances. It will also consist of living quarters for the firefighters.

Since the administration took office in August 2020, significant strides have been made to boost the fire-fighting capability countrywide. This has seen a number of fire stations being rehabilitated, including the Eccles Fire station, which is expected to be commissioned soon. Works on the station began in June 2021, at a cost of $37.8 million and will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance.

Additionally, works to reconstruct the new Fire Station at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, commenced in February. The new facility which costs over $76 million will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance. It will also house a control room, office space for senior officers and administrative staff, a gym and a conference room.

It will be equipped in accordance with the standards and recommended practices contained in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 14 for aerodromes and the ICAO Doc 9137 Airport service manual, to provide rescue and firefighting services at the airport.