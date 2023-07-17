Works on Berbice Deep-Water Port progressing on schedule – CGX

Work is progressing smoothly on the Berbice Deep-Water Port, being constructed by CXG Energy at the mouth of the Berbice River.

A recent roundtable discussion brought together the heads of companies that are investors in two large-scale shore base projects being built simultaneously.

One of these companies is Canadian-based CGX Energy, which was represented by its Executive Chairman, Professor Suresh Narine.

According to Narine, work is progressing on schedule.

“In addition to being an explorer in the basin, we’ve also invested in a deep-water port, which is well on its way to completion on the Berbice River. So, we are quite deeply embedded within the Guyana petroleum story,” Narine said.

Back in January, the company had said it had spent over US$22 million on the BDWP project thus far through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grand 2 Canal Industrial Estates (GCIE). In November 2022, CGX reported that the cargo terminal aspect of the port is expected to commence in mid-2023 and operation of the oil and gas support base in late 2023, subject to construction schedules and supply chains.

The port facility intends to serve as an offshore supply base for the oil and gas industry, and as a multi-purpose terminal to service agricultural import/export and containerised and specialised cargo, including aggregates for construction purposes. The BDW Project aims to enable the provisioning of operators and vendors in the territorial waters of both Guyana and Suriname.

The deep-water harbour project is being built on 30 acres of land adjacent to and north of Crab Island on the eastern bank of the Berbice River. It has been reported that 10 acres of the plot have been set aside as a living laboratory for the study of mangrove habitats in co-existence with commercial port operations.

