Working group established to improve sports at UG

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton on Tuesday met with the Vice Chancellor and other officials of the University of Guyana (UG) to discuss the advancement of the Sports Programme at the tertiary institution.

The meeting, which was held at the office of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, also received inputs from Director of Sport, Christopher Jones and UG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement, Dr Paloma Mohamed.

Birthed from the auspicious meeting, was the formation of a working group tasked with addressing the most immediate sports challenges faced by the university.

Minister Norton, who also holds the responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, expressed concerns that young, talented athletes are often discovered at the level of the National Schools’ Championship, but would vanish from the field after entering tertiary education institutions.

“We want to change that. We want to be able to nurture our sporting talents. We want to ensure that out sports girls and boys become vibrant sports women and men – fully capable of propelling the industry to new heights” said Norton.

The Working Group is expected to have its first meet today (Wednesday), December 18, 2018.