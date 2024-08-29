Work begins on US$35M Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge

Works have commenced on the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, which has a maximum horizontal clearance of 32 metres and a vertical clearance of 11.5 metres.

The new four-lane bridge is being built at the same location as the current bridge to enhance connectivity and efficiency.

When completed, the pertinent piece of infrastructure will play a crucial role in strengthening trade between Guyana and Brazil by positioning the region as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.

Providing a vivid description of the ongoing works at the site, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill explained that the living camps for the construction crew have been situated on the East Bank of Demerara, to mitigate noise and dust pollution for West Bank residents.

Additionally, to ensure a smooth construction process, a temporary trestle bridge was erected, while a precast beam yard and rebar processing factory, have been established to allow the substructure and superstructure to be built simultaneously.

According to the Ministry, this could significantly reduce the overall project duration, alleviate traffic congestion sooner, and improve construction safety and quality control.

On this point, he added that several facilities and utility services will be relocated to facilitate a seamless construction progress.

“The work at the Wismar has begun, the geotechnical, the camp site is in place, they have already started to do some relocation to allow for the work zone to be put in place, GRA and the other agencies that are in the vicinity we had to engage them to get them out of the work area. There is a full team that is on and the Wismar bridge is moving. You see, a lot of times people believe work starts when they see a truck of concrete or four piles but long before that work is ongoing,” Edghill said.

Further, Edghill disclosed that traffic diversion measures will be implemented to separate construction zones from public roadways, including the creation of detour roads, temporary toll stations, and emergency access routes to safeguard both workers and commuters.

“With what is happening on the Linden-Lethem corridor, traffic is going to increase, bigger trucks, more vehicles day and night, so four-lanes of bridge at Mackenzie-Wismar is an absolute necessity,” he added.

This project, undertaken by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, involves constructing a 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge with vital safety features such as lighting.

