‘Work, and you will be recognised’ – Top Cop tells ranks

Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken has lauded the efforts of Commander of Regional Division #3, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine, along with his Officers and ranks of the Regional Police Division for their dedication and commitment which has directly led to a 5.9% decline in crime and 36.1% reduction in traffic accidents in Region Three for 2024, so far.

Commissioner Hicken expressed his satisfaction with the region’s effective policing and efforts to build meaningful partnerships with residents and communities throughout Region #3.

Region Three Police Commander Assistant Commissioner Siwnarine disclosed these reductions of 5.9% in crime and 36.1% in traffic accidents at the Leonora Technical Institute, where the Region hosted its 2024 Awards Ceremony and Luncheon yesterday (December 17th, 2024).

Commissioner Hicken, during his address to the region’s Officers and ranks, reiterated the Force’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026 and the importance of its six pillars, which focus on Operations, Partnership, Developing Our People, Infrastructure, Performance, Professionalism, and Accountability.

Speaking on the infrastructural development expected to take place in the Region, Commissioner Hicken disclosed that all stations in Regional Division #3 are already about 99% upgraded to be more modern and conducive to members of the public and the ranks who will occupy them.

“Importantly, the stations are so designed to accommodate members of the public, to accommodate the police, but more importantly, it is conducive for you to work beyond the normal means, [but] while the buildings are there, you have a responsibility to ensure it is well kept,” Top Cop Hicken posited.

The Commissioner, during his speech, urged the officers and ranks in attendance to qualify themselves academically, as he said this is the direction that the Force is headed in.

“Get yourself a piece of paper [get yourself qualified), The organisation you’re in is more professional than before,” Commissioner Hicken asserted.

Expounding on the role of partnership, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of this pillar of the Force’s Strategic Plan and urged the junior ranks to focus heavily on building partnerships with the communities they serve.

“Partnership is one we’re not going to get rid of. As I look around here, I look at the soldiers, and I’m smiling, because I’m always happy to have the soldiers around us. But more importantly, I’m seeing civilians and I’m seeing children…and that is partnership,” he said.

Acknowledging the efforts of the ranks in the Region and the reduction in crime and accidents, Commissioner Hicken reminded them that while they are performing well, there is always room for improvement.

“You’re working hard, but you’re not working hard enough. You are doing better, but there is always room for improvement,” he asserted.

“And so I’m sending a message now to ASP Grant and the Traffic Officer, next year, by the first quarter, the stats must change. It has to change. You cannot, cannot have an entire region in terms of partnership and you’re still getting crimes. It means the partnership is not working, and you need to put that as a priority,” Commissioner Hicken sternly warned.

Top Cop Hicken, before concluding his address, urged the gathering of senior and junior members of the Force, to continue doing their work and they will be recognised.

“Do your work, and you are going to be promoted. I’m saying that to say this, everybody cannot be promoted at the same time, but work and you’re going to be recognized,” the Commissioner pointed out.

To further show his appreciation and bring Christmas joy to the ranks of the Division, Commissioner Hicken announced a $400,000 cash incentive for the Region.

As part of yesterday’s packed ceremony, several hardworking and dedicated ranks of the Division, at all levels, were recognised and awarded with trophies and cash incentives.

Among those dedicated ranks awarded were Detective Corporal Yannick Henry, who copped the Region’s ‘Best Cop’ award and Regional Traffic Officer, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan, who received the Region’s ‘Runner-up Best Cop’ award.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Director of the GPF Academy, Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert; Deputy Commander Region Three, Superintendent Kevin Das, along with regional partners and other key stakeholders. [GPF Police Release]

