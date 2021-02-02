Women robbed by armed bandits at Meadow Bank Wharf

Two women were on Monday robbed by armed bandits at the “Wild Caught Fresh” Fish Depot located at Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 17:00hrs. The victims are 43-year-old Renita Joseph of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 19-year-old Ariel Mangar of Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the woman were robbed by two unidentifiably men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The police said a large quantity of cash as well as other valuables including cellphones and jewellery were stolen by the two perpetrators who escaped on a Honda XR motorcycle.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.